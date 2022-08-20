Staff Reporter

70pc of Sukkur still submerged with rainwater

SUKKUR    –    Almost 70 per cent area of Sindh’s third biggest city, Sukkur is still submerged with rainwater as the drainage system has collapsed. According to details, after heavy rains in Sukkur, 70 percent of the city area has been flooded, Old Sukkur, New Pind, Shalimar and Barrage Road areas have been submerged in water as the drainage system has been badly affected. Station Road, Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Road and other business areas were also submerged in water. It should be noted that 17 districts in Sindh province have been severely affected by floods, so far 141 deaths including 66 children have been reported and around 500 people have been injured. Due to the floods, more than 500,000 people have been displaced, thousands of houses have collapsed and many roads have been damaged. Furthermore, more than 600,000 acres of agriculture land has also been affected after heavy rains and floods across the province.

