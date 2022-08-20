APP

Admin sets up control room to tackle flood situation

DI KHAN      –    The district administration has set up a control room to effectively deal with emergency in wake of ongoing torrential rains and flood situation in the district.

The flood control room which had been set up in deputy commissioner office would ensure timely response to emergency situation in the larger interest of people, said a press release issued here on Friday. The people have been asked to contact the flood control room at 0966-9280116 in case of emergency due to flash floods and rains.

It may be worth mentioning that on the directives of DC, the officials are regularly visiting flood affected places.

 to oversee rescue and relief activities in their respective areas.

Similarly, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Rescue 1122, Revenue and other relevant departments are fully geared up and have mobilized staffs to the flood affected areas to extend relief to rain and flood stricken people.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

Islamabad

Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Islamabad

The unrelenting health burden of smoking – A pleading call for Tobacco Harm Reduction

National

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

National

Heavy rain, less resources leave Balochistan in lurch

National

Balochistan CM approves release of Rs2.5b grant-in-aid for 10 universities

National

CM grieved over Karez deaths

National

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

National

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

Business

Country’s budget deficit skyrockets to Rs5.3 trillion in fiscal year 2021-22

1 of 9,873

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More