Admin sets up control room to tackle flood situation

DI KHAN – The district administration has set up a control room to effectively deal with emergency in wake of ongoing torrential rains and flood situation in the district.

The flood control room which had been set up in deputy commissioner office would ensure timely response to emergency situation in the larger interest of people, said a press release issued here on Friday. The people have been asked to contact the flood control room at 0966-9280116 in case of emergency due to flash floods and rains.

It may be worth mentioning that on the directives of DC, the officials are regularly visiting flood affected places.

to oversee rescue and relief activities in their respective areas.

Similarly, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Rescue 1122, Revenue and other relevant departments are fully geared up and have mobilized staffs to the flood affected areas to extend relief to rain and flood stricken people.