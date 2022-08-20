Our Staff Reporter

After Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza also resigns as Sindh minister

KARACHI     –    Another Pakistan People’s Party leader Syeda Shehla Raza has tendered her resignation as member of the Sindh cabinet to lead political campaign of the party during local government elections scheduled on August 28.

Taking to Twitter, Shehla Raza said that she has submitted her resignation to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The resignation came within an hour after Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani resigned from his post to participate in the upcoming local government (LG) elections.

According to details, Saeed Ghani has resigned as Sindh information minister to participate in the upcoming local government (LG) elections.

In a tweet, Saeed Ghani – who is also the PPP Karachi President – noted that his resignation was not accepted yet. “PPP leadership and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will approve the resignation,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

The second phase of the local body elections was originally going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division. The by-polls on the NA-245 were scheduled to take place on July 27.

