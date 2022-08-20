APP

Anti-polio vaccination begins in Mardan

PESHAWAR    –    Anti-polio vaccination campaign was started at Tehsil Katlang in Mardan district on Friday.

Children under five years of age were administered anti-polio vaccine by the Chairman tehsil Katlang, Mufti Hamadullah Khan Yousafzai.

District Education Officer Mardan, Dr Kachkol Khan and Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Tahir also participated in the vaccination campaign.

Dr Kachkol said that polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was the most viable option for its eradication.

He appealed to the people to bring their children to nearest hospitals in case vaccination teams did not arrive at their homes.

While appreciating the lady health workers, Dr Kachkol said great responsibility rests with parents, civil society, LG representatives, religious leaders and media to create awareness about the crippling disease.

