Army troops have arrived in flood-affected areas of Karachi and interior Sindh with relief equipment.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Rescue teams have started dewatering operations and ration distribution in affected areas of districts Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro.

Reserve rescue teams are on high alert to meet any emergency in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh.