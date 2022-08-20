APP

Bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 5,420 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI – Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 12 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 5,420 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids and rounded up Zia, Masood, Faizan, Adeel, Aqeel, Akhlaq, Abdul Rauf, Saleem, Naveed, Ghani and Shahzaib on recovery of 5420 wheat, flour, fine flour, maida and chokar bags.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding that Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

