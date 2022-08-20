BKMC’s dialysis unit monthly serves 680 kidney patients

Swabi – A cake-cutting ceremony was held after one year of successful completion of the

Bacha Khan Medical College’s Dialysis Unit the other day. Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob, Medical Director Shahid Nisar Khalid in-charge of the Dialysis Unit Dr Tariq Ikram and other members of the management attended the ceremony.

In-Charge Dialysis Unit and Nephrologist Dr Tariq Ikram briefed the participants about the unit’s one-year progress report. Dr Tariq Ikram said 20 dialysis per day and 520 in a month were done so far from August 2021 to August 2022. The number gradually increased from 80 per month to 680 per month which reflects the confidence of patients in the unit and the quality services provided at the centre.

The unit was established on 14th Aug 2021 and inaugurated by the then speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar. The main purpose of the unit was to facilitate kidney patients belonging to Swabi and other areas within the district. 226 Kidney patients registered with the Unit, said Dr Tariq Ikram.

Data revealed that 1,585 Sessions were done for those patients suffering from Hepatitis B and C during one year, “Separate machines are installed within the unit for those patients suffering from Hepatitis B and C, said Unit In-Charge.

To facilitate more patients, we are working three shifts from morning 8 AM to 10 PM, said Unit In-charge. Those patients suffering from Kidney disease who need dialysis once a week, two, or a month and sometime they need dialysis every third day, records of all patients being kept maintained and a daily timetable is created according to which patients are informed, said the in-charge.

The 15 bedded dialysis unit at BKMC-MTI is equipped with sophisticated dialysis machines, cardiac monitors, a ventilator, and a centralized oxygen supply, the Spokesperson added.

A total of 15 Dialysis machines were installed a year before two of them were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 13 were installed in the unit.

Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahboob said that they are planning to have a satellite unit in tehsil hospital, Topi in near future. He went on to say that kidney patients had to travel to Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, and other cities for Dialysis in the past.

The hospital administration is fully cooperating with the units to run this successfully, the Director maintained.