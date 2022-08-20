Cleaner production technologies to be promoted in Punjab: Secy industries

ISLAMABAD – ‘Cleaner production technologies shall be promoted in Punjab’ said Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries.

In a meeting with Chris Warner of the World Bank, it was decided that the pace of extending loans to SMEs through BOP for adopting RECP technologies shall be expedited.

Industrial Sector Associations in the leather, rice husking, stone crushing and steel melting industries shall be contacted to become partners in greener production.

World Bank has agreed to extend $ 30m loan to the Punjab government for promotion of Green Development in the industrial sector.