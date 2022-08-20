Agencies

Cleaner production technologies to be promoted in Punjab: Secy industries

ISLAMABAD – ‘Cleaner production technologies shall be promoted in Punjab’ said Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Industries.
In a meeting with Chris Warner of the World Bank, it was decided that the pace of extending loans to SMEs through BOP for adopting RECP technologies shall be expedited.
Industrial Sector Associations in the leather, rice husking, stone crushing and steel melting industries shall be contacted to become partners in greener production.
World Bank has agreed to extend $ 30m loan to the Punjab government for promotion of Green Development in the industrial sector.

More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

Islamabad

Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Islamabad

The unrelenting health burden of smoking – A pleading call for Tobacco Harm Reduction

National

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

National

Heavy rain, less resources leave Balochistan in lurch

National

Balochistan CM approves release of Rs2.5b grant-in-aid for 10 universities

National

CM grieved over Karez deaths

National

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

National

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

Business

Country’s budget deficit skyrockets to Rs5.3 trillion in fiscal year 2021-22

1 of 3,424

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More