CM addresses online court in Batagram

Mahmood Khan says uplift projects worth Rs 2b earmarked in current development

budget for Batagram3

Peshawar – As a part of the important initiatives of holding online courts launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to resolve public issues, the second round of the online court was held here on Friday for district Batagram.

During the online court held via video link, people from different parts of district Batagram apprised the chief minister of their issues related to the various provincial departments.

The CM, on the occasion, issued directives to the quarters concerned for immediate steps to resolve the issues and address the public grievances. Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zakir Hussain, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other high-ups were also present on the occasion whereas the concerned divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner and officials of line departments attended the online court via video link.

Talking to the complainants through video link, the CM said that holding online courts was an effort of the provincial government toward resolving the public issues which will be continued in future. He said that separate online courts would be held for every district of the province.

The CM said that during the last four years, several development projects worth around Rs 2.00 billion were completed whereas work on various development projects worth Rs 5.7 billion was also in progress. Development projects worth Rs 2 billion have been reflected in the current development budget for the district, he said and added that various projects worth Rs 1.5 billion would also be implemented under the district development plan.

He said that Rs 500 million had been allocated for the acquisition of land for establishing the campus of Hazara University in Batagram. He assured that the commitment made to the people regarding the status of the district to Tehsil Allai would be fulfilled, adding that homework to this effect has been completed and the people would get good news in this regard very soon.

Moreover, he said that a cabinet committee has been constituted regarding the creation of zone 6 comprising certain districts of Hazara and Malakand divisions and hopefully the new zone would be established within a month.

On the citizen’s complaint regarding the health card scheme in DHQ Batagram, the CM has directed the secretary of health to conduct an inquiry and submit him a report within the next 21 days.

While responding to another complaint regarding the illegal cutting of trees in Allai, the CM directed Forest Department’s secretary to submit an inquiry report within three weeks and said that the provincial government would not allow the illegal cutting of trees, adding that the elements involved in this matter would be taken to task.

Similarly, he directed Deputy Commissioner Batagram to immediately launch the cleanliness drive in the urban areas of Batagram and submit him a report to this effect within a month. In response to a complaint regarding alleged corruption in government contracts, Mahmood Khan directed commissioner Hazara to inquire into the matter and submit him an inquiry report within the next 21 days.

On the complaints regarding the shortage of teaching staff in certain government schools, the CM directed the secretary of education to ensure the recruitment of teachers for those schools under the PTC funds. He further directed to get SNEs of the required posts approved from the relevant forum to resolve the issue on a sustainable basis. He also directed the authorities concerned to submit an inquiry report regarding the alleged violation of merit in the process of recruitment in the prison department.

The CM, on the demand of the general public, announced the establishment of a public library in Batagram and a girls’ middle school at Union Council Paimal Sharif.

On the identification of drinking water issues in the various areas of the district, the CM directed the PHE department to take necessary steps for establishing tube wells or gravity water supply schemes in the areas.