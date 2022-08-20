CM arrives at the residence of industrialist Adnan Sethi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi arrived at the residence of well-known industrialist Adnan Sethi in Gujarat

Meeting with CM, businessmen, industrialists and local dignitaries of Gujarat

Former Federal Minister Munis Elahi, Members of Provincial Assembly Salim Sarwar Joda, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

Division of Gujarat is your historical initiative which will always be remembered.

The business community and industrialists paid tribute to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the billions of public projects for the construction and development of Gujarat.

The business community and industrialists gave CM the title of Quaid Punjab

The entire business community and industrialists of Punjab appreciate your business-friendly initiative for lifting the ban on business hours and allowing business on Sundays.

You have once again put Gujarat in the race for development.

Our government has created ease of doing business for businessmen.

Restrictions on business hours were abolished in the entire province.

Business centers and markets allowed to open throughout the week.

Will provide more facilities for businessmen and industrialists in the province.

State of Art Special Economic Zones will be created in the province.

Kunjah and Jalalpur Jatan will be made Tehsil.

Work on establishment of Industrial Estate in Gujarat is progressing rapidly.

Will bring clean water supply and excellent sewage system.

A waste management company will be created in Gujarat.

We stand with Imran Khan.

On September 2, Imran Khan will hold a rally at the stadium in Gujarat

Work will start to be seen in every sector within a month, all promises will be fulfilled. Every moment is precious.

The series of meetings with the business community and industrialists will continue.