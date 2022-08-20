Dacoit gang busted; 4 arrested

RAWALPINDI – In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering 22 tola gold ornament, Rs 1.1 million cash, laptop, two smart watches, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police arrested Bilal Afghani, ring leader, Taj alias cartoon, Nisar alias Naswari and Wali alias Mousa who were wanted in various cases. He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Westridge Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.