DHQs, THQs to get MRIs, CT scans

LAHORE – All district headquarter hospitals (DHQs) will be equipped with Magnatic Rasonance Imaging (MRI) machines while tehsil headquarter hospitals (THQs) with Computed Tomography (CT) Scan machines. This was informed in a meeting chaired by Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch to review new and ongoing development programmes including Internal Delivery Unit under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here on Friday.

The secretary told the meeting that medicines, medical tools and facilities for the health of mother and child were being provided to all dispensaries across the province. He said that 200-bed Mother and Childcare hospitals were being established in Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Rajanpur districts. He said that programmes of lady health workers and health supervisors were being upgraded. He informed that new beds and medical equipment were being given to all basic health units (BHUs).

He said that electronic media record, right data entry and trained staff would be provided in all BHUs and rural health centres (RHCs). Additional secretaries Saleha Saeed and Fatima Sheikh and officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.