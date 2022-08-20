Dr Atif Mian says petrol currently 20% cheaper than India

Internationally acclaimed Pakistani American economist Dr Atif Mian has criticised politicians and journalists arguing in favour of a reduction in petrol prices in Pakistan, saying that such a view is “irresponsible and short-sighted”, and explained the need to keep the rates high.

He said that Pakistan just had a very serious balance of crisis and it is only due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) nod that there is some stability in the exchange rate.

“This is hardly the time to throw caution to the wind,” Dr Mian said.

“Pakistan needs a real strategy to get out of the perennial balance of payments trouble,” the economist wrote. He elaborated by saying that the country needs to bring its current account in balance with oil being the major import.

“So petrol price needs to remain high to bring the current account in balance — else country can be back in serious trouble,” he said.

He also pointed out that petrol in Pakistan “is currently 20% cheaper than neighboring India”.

Dr Mian added that the petrol price must be accompanied by a “serious energy transition policy”.

Giving an example, he said the revenue from the high petrol tax can be invested in an energy transition policy that includes public transport, solar, electrification, etc.

Dr Atif Mian often advises on Pakistan’s structural and economic issues via Twitter.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Students across Peshawar to undergo dope test

Karachi

Karachi: Five bodies recover from Malir River, two untraced

Lahore

PTI ex-minister Hafiz Mumtaz, wife on NAB radar

Islamabad

Torture on Shahbaz Gill: PTI leaders to reach Police HQs today

Islamabad

Met office predicts another spell of rain in coming days

Islamabad

Islamabad police start inquiry into Shahbaz Gill’s torture allegations

Islamabad

Verification reveals 4m voters dead, Senate panel told

Lahore

Pakistan reports 449 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

Two suspects arrested for torturing youngster in Karachi

Karachi

PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas on his 51st martyrdom anniversary

1 of 11,103

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More