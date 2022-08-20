Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has appointed Dr Nadeem Javaid as the Chief Economist of Pakistan.

Prime minister has approved the appointment Dr Nadeem Javaid for the post of Chief Economist in the Planning Commission of Pakistan for the period of two years, sources told The Nation.

The post of the Chief Economist was lying vacant since May 19, 2022, after the then Chief Economist Planning Commission of Pakistan Mohammad Ahmad Zubair had resigned from his post apparently owing to his political affiliation with the previous government.

The new Chief Economist, Dr. Javaid holds a PhD in “Economics” and MS in “Innovation and Industrial Dynamics” from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France. Presently, he is a Professor of “Economic Policy and Business Strategy” at Karachi School for Business and Leadership (KSBL). He is also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. Dr. Javaid has over 20 years of experience in academia, financial industry and policymaking. From August 2014 to October 2018, he had the privilege to be the Chief Economist of Government of Pakistan with the responsibility to advise the highest decision making forums such as Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), National Economic Council (NEC) and Federal Cabinet.

Dr. Javaid also served as an Advisor to the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms. Moreover, he has central banking experience at the State Bank of Pakistan where he conducted compliance and risk-based on-site inspections of banks and non-banking financial institutions of the country.

Further, Dr. Javaid has taught to postgraduates and executives at Suleman Dawood School for Business, Lahore University of Management Sciences and SKEMA Business School, France. Dr. Javaid has also served as an Associate Dean at KSBL. He regularly contributes as a resource person in various capacity building trainings of senior government officials at the National Institute of Management, National School of Public Policy, National Defense University and Air War College. Dr Javaid has published in the Journal of Evolutionary Economics, Journal of South Asian Studies, International Journal of Food and Agricultural Economics. His several other scholarly contributions are under review in reputed international journals.