ECP summons Imran, others in contempt case

n Notices served on PTI chief, Fawad, Asad Umar for Aug 30 for using non-parliamentary language against commission.

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday summoned PTI chairman Imran Khan, PTI members Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary on August 30 in a contempt case.

The electoral watchdog [ECP] issued notices to them for using intemperate, non-parliamentary language and contemptuous remarks against the election commission and the chief election commission.

“The Election Commission is a constitutional body constituted under article 218 [2] of the Constitution and is charged with the duty to organize and conduct election and make such statement arrangements as are necessary to ensure that elections are conducted honesty, justify, fairy and in accordance with law and that corrupt practices are guarded against,” says the Commission in its notices separately issued to Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary and Asad Umar. The commission summons Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhary and Asad Umar to appear in person or legal team to explain the reasons behind using this non-parliamentary language.

The Commission, a couple of days before, had already summoned Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case, in which it had ruled that the party had received foreign funds.

According to the ECP website, the case titled “Notice to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in terms of Rule 6 of Political Parties Rule 2006, in compliance of judgment by the commission dated August 2 in the case title Akbar Sher Babar” has been fixed for hearing on August 23. It also issued a notice to Imran in a separate hearing with regard to his disqualification, which will be heard on August 16.

Earlier this week, the electoral body, in a unanimous verdict, had ruled that the PTI did indeed receive prohibited funding and issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar (CEC) Sultan Raja had passed the judgment in the case filed by PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar pending since November 14, 2014.

In the written verdict, the Commission noted that the party “knowingly and wilfully” received funding from Wootton Cricket Limited, operated by business tycoon Arif Naqvi. The party was a “willing recipient” of prohibited money of $2,121,500, it said.

The ECP said that the party “knowingly and wilfully” also received donations from Bristol Engineering Services (a UAE-based company), E-Planet Trustees (a Cayman Islands private registered company), SS Marketing Manchester (a UK-based private company), PTI USA LLC-6160 and PTI USA LLC-5975 which were “hit by prohibition and in violation of Pakistani laws”.