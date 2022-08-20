ECP to deploy Army, Rangers for NA-245 by-poll

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested the deployment of Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers troops for the upcoming by-election in NA-245 Karachi.

Chief Election Commissioner [CEC] Sikandar Sultan Raja has contacted the concerned officials of Army, Rangers, and Returning Officers to ensure conducting the elections in a transparent manner.

According to the notification, the polling at NA-245 [Karachi] will start on August 21 and while the local bodies’ election in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will be held on August 28. The decision to deploy the troops for the by-election was taken to maintain the law and order situation in the other polling stations on election day.

According to the notification: “In pursuance of Article 218(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, it is the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to organise and conduct elections and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.”