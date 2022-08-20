News Desk

Eight killed in roof collapse incidents in Larkana

At least eight persons were killed and five other were wounded in roof collapse incidents in different areas of Larkana due to heavy monsoon rains.

According to details, a woman and her two children died in Khair Muhammad Malkani area when roof of their house collapsed. A woman and her daughter also died in roof collapse incident in Ratto Dero area.

A nine-year-old boy was killed and five other persons were wounded when roof of a house located village Taqi Khatian while two other people died in roof collapse incident in Mirjeet village near Larkana.

