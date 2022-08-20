Agencies

EU backs new monkeypox jab method to stretch supply

The Hague -The EU’s drug regulator on Friday authorised a new technique for monkeypox injections that will allow up to five times more people to be inoculated as supplies of the vaccine run short. The jab can now be given just below the top layer of skin, or intradermally, instead of fully below the skin, or subcutaneously, as it currently is, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement. The new method uses just one fifth of the amount of Imvanex vaccine but produced similar levels of antibodies, although there was a greater risk of skin irritation, the Amsterdam-based watchdog said.  “National authorities may decide as a temporary measure to use Imvanex as an intradermal injection at a lower dose to protect at-risk individuals during the current monkeypox outbreak, while supply of the vaccine remains limited,” the EMA said.

