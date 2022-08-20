Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

QUETTA – Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of two precious lives in a Karez accident at Kachibaig near Sairab area of Quetta.

She said that provincial government paid tribute to the bravery of Balach Noshairwani when he lost his life for rescuing a labor child trapped in a well of the ancient Karez at Kachibaig Sariab.

She said that a brave young man sacrificed his life to save a human life adding that Balach Noshairwani sacrificed his life in this effort and attained the great status of martyrdom.

Farah Azim Shah said that the Balochistan government expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of Balach Noshairwani and the deceased child. She also prayed to Allah for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

According to details, a labour child fell in a well at Kachibaig Karez, Sariab Raod area. On receiving the information, Balach went down the well to rescue the life of child when he lost his life due to poisonous gas accumulated inside the well. After the incident, the local people retrieved the bodies from the well after hectic efforts.