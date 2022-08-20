Financial aid for flood-hit increased

MULTAN – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Faisal Fareed on Friday said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi enhanced financial assistance for flood-damaged concrete homes from Rs100,000 to 400,000 while the financial assistance for damaged mud houses was set at Rs200,000.

DG PDMA said this during a visit to flood hit areas along with Commissioner DG Khan Usman Anwar in the district. AC Shakaib Sarwar, District Emergency Officer Dr Nayyar Alam and other official accompanied them.

The commissioner said a fourth spell of rain was expected in DG Khan division from August 25 and advised people to shift to safer places to avoid the trouble. The officials visited flood hit areas including Basti Wadani, Lohar Wala, and others where they witnessed rescue and relief operations and met with the affected people. The commissioner said that in time announcements had been made by the administration to warn people about the danger with advice to shift to safer, higher places. He promised that government would reach out to every individual and shift them to their homes and rebuilt infrastructure and their homes once the water was receded and damaged road network was restored.

The DG PDMA said the financial assistance for damaged Katcha homes was a new development signifying government’s commitment to extend help to the affected communities to the maximum level. He said the PDMA would continue to provide assistance to the people.

The flood affected people said they were getting three meals a day, shelter and transport for shifting to safer places. They said that Basti Wadoor witnessed the biggest flood wave that submerged areas including Basti Wadani, Gad Pur, Lohar Wala, Shahani, Ganman Wala, Jeewan Jindani, Basti Malanga, Basti Gull Muhammad Chandia, Basti Durhatta, Basti Hamdani and others.

ALL GOVT MACHINERY MOBILIZED TO RESCUE FLOOD-HIT

South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday paid a visit to flood relief camp set up for the flood victims in Fazilpur here. He inspected the facilities in the tents and directed the officials concerned to provide maximum relief to flood stranded people as flood victims were already passing through lot of hardships.

Secretary further said that the meteorological department has predicted more rains and urged the people to move to safer places while protecting themselves and their animals.

Saqib said that all the government machinery was mobilized to rescue flood affected people. The flood victims were being provided three times meal, food hampers and other relief materials in the flood relief camps. Later, Secretary reviewed the tents set-up for temporary accommodation of flood hit people, relevant record and relief materials and facilities in Fazilpur.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the relief materials was only for the flood victims and it would be delivered to them in a better and organized manner while any negligence regarding facilities in the relief camps would not be tolerated. “We have to take special care of our flood victim brothers and sisters during this testing time.”

Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab heard complaints from the flood victims about the relief activities and issued orders for immediate redressal.