FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to embark on four country trip from August 22-26

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will depart on a four country trip on Monday to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and share its perspective on regional and global issues.

The foreign minister will visit Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway from August 22 to 26 at the invitation of his counterparts. These countries are part of the foreign minister’s first visit to Europe since assuming office.

The visit will consolidate and expand bilateral cooperation with these important partners.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, Foreign Minister Bilawal will hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media. The focus of the visits is to further deepen and broaden ties.

Bilawal will talk about Pakistan’s economic engagement with these key export destinations and identify more opportunities for the nation. He is also scheduled to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on climate change cooperation.

Pakistan has long-standing, multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark Sweden, and Norway. These countries are home to sizeable Pakistani communities, are important destinations for Pakistani students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties with Pakistan.

FM Bilawal’s visits will impart further impetus to Pakistan’s multi-faceted engagement with these countries.