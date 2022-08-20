Germany’s Scholz denies influence in tax fraud probe

Hamburg- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday denied helping a bank avoid paying back millions in tax rebates claimed under a huge fraud scam as he answered to a committee investigating the scandal. The parliamentary committee in Hamburg is probing why local finance authorities in 2016 dropped a bid to claw back 47 million euros ($48 million) in taxes from private bank M. M. Warburg over so-called cum-ex trades. Scholz was the mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018 and has struggled to shake off suspicions that he was involved in the decision to let the bank off the hook, despite repeatedly denying his involvement.