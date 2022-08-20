APP

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.200 on Friday and was sold at Rs.142,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs.142,600 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 and was sold at Rs.122,085 against its sale at Rs. 122,257 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.111,911 against its sale at Rs.112,068. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1752 against its sale at $1771, the association reported.

