PR

Golf Green City equipped with a wide range of top-notch facilities

LAHORE – Boasting an elegant façade Golf Green City is an ultramodern project that flawlessly blends elements of architectural sophistication with modern-day comforts.
Golf Green City is developing plots, apartments and homes complemented by lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality and retail offerings. In living up to their promise, residents would enjoy access to world-class amenities such as park areas, schools, hospitals and community clubs for a comprehensive community experience. Master-planned by the most renowned architecture company, i.e. Design INC.
A newly launched housing scheme Golf Green City recently opened gates for its Phase I, Block A, which offers exquisite commercial and residential projects of 3 and 5, Marla. It is located on –Ferozepur Road, within a minute’s effortless drive from any busy locale in and around Lahore.
Golf courses often provide the best views. One that the eyes get fixated on. Golf courses, however, go the extra mile as their obstacles make for a beautiful site. The greens, the fairways, and flowing water bodies make this course a site to be seen. Wake up to this view every day! What more could a soul want for peace and serenity?
In addition, Golf Green City is equipped with a wide range of top-notch facilities that ensure a quality lifestyle while strengthening the sense of community living in a serene environment. The project is developed as per international standards and aims to provide its residents with all the facilities they may desire.
It is also pertinent to note that Golf Green City has been approved by TMA, making it a safe and secure investment opportunity for those looking to buy property in Lahore. Furthermore, the development work at the project site is currently underway at a rapid pace as the project nears completion.

More Stories
Business

Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

Business

Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

Karachi

Game competitions will start soon in Karachi: Administrator

Business

Jan 2021 blackout: Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on CPGCL

Karachi

Changes underway for a unified, integrated policing system in country: Amin-ul-Haque

Business

Tobacco exports surge 415pc in July

Business

National Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs33.9b

Business

Nestlé, PWWF join hands for nutrition awareness under N4HK programme

Karachi

MQM-P refuses to accept LB polls’ results if concerns not addressed

1 of 3,979

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More