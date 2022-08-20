Golf Green City equipped with a wide range of top-notch facilities

LAHORE – Boasting an elegant façade Golf Green City is an ultramodern project that flawlessly blends elements of architectural sophistication with modern-day comforts.

Golf Green City is developing plots, apartments and homes complemented by lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality and retail offerings. In living up to their promise, residents would enjoy access to world-class amenities such as park areas, schools, hospitals and community clubs for a comprehensive community experience. Master-planned by the most renowned architecture company, i.e. Design INC.

A newly launched housing scheme Golf Green City recently opened gates for its Phase I, Block A, which offers exquisite commercial and residential projects of 3 and 5, Marla. It is located on –Ferozepur Road, within a minute’s effortless drive from any busy locale in and around Lahore.

Golf courses often provide the best views. One that the eyes get fixated on. Golf courses, however, go the extra mile as their obstacles make for a beautiful site. The greens, the fairways, and flowing water bodies make this course a site to be seen. Wake up to this view every day! What more could a soul want for peace and serenity?

In addition, Golf Green City is equipped with a wide range of top-notch facilities that ensure a quality lifestyle while strengthening the sense of community living in a serene environment. The project is developed as per international standards and aims to provide its residents with all the facilities they may desire.

It is also pertinent to note that Golf Green City has been approved by TMA, making it a safe and secure investment opportunity for those looking to buy property in Lahore. Furthermore, the development work at the project site is currently underway at a rapid pace as the project nears completion.