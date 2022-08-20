Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

ISLAMABAD – Inflation based through Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has recorded massive increase of 3.35 percent during the week ended on August 18 mainly due to the increase in oil prices and the recent rains across the country that have also caused damage to the standing crops.

The SPI based inflation recorded increase of 3.35 percent during the week ended on August 18 over the preceding week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI was recorded at 216.02 points during the week ended on August 18 as compared to 209.01 point during the week ended on August 11. On annual basis, the weekly inflation has enhanced by 42.33 percent.

The SPI-based inflation is on the upward side from last several weeks mainly due to the currency depreciation as well as massive increase in petroleum products prices. For the current fortnight, the government had increased the price of petrol. Another factor behind inflation is recent floods in different parts of the country.

The recent rains across the country have also caused damage to the standing crops as a result of which vegetables prices are likely to stay on the higher side amid short supplies.

The massive increase in electricity tariff is another factor that contributed to the price spike.

According to the PBS data, the Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.80 percent increase and went up to 219.64 points this week from 215.76 points in last week. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also increased by 2.25 percent, 3.03 percent, 3.19 percent and 3.94 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.01 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 15 (29.42 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week ended on 18th August, 2022 recorded an increase of 3.35 percent. Increase was observed in the prices of food items, tomatoes (20.28 percent), chicken (7.57 percent), onions (2.30 percent), powdered milk (2.03 percent), eggs (1.63 percent), pulse moong (1.42 percent) and potatoes (1.07 percent).

In non-food items, price of electricity for Q1 has increased by (6.83 percent), petrol (2.96 percent) and cigarette (1.69 percent).

On the other hand, a decrease observed in the prices of LPG (3.46 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.16 percent), garlic (0.94 percent), mustard oil (0.71 percent), pulse masoor (0.42 percent), pulse gram (0.36 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.33 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.31 percent), diesel (0.18 percent), firewood whole (0.16 percent) and sugar (0.03 percent).

The prices of following commodities remained unchanged including bread plain (small size), beef with bone (average quality), milk fresh, chilies powder, tea Lipton yellow label, shirting (average quality), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata , gents sponge Chappal Bata, gas charges upto 3.3719 MMBTU , energy saver Philips 14 watt, washing soap, match box and telephone call charges.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 42.31 percent, pulse masoor (111.02 percent), diesel (108.77 percent), petrol (94.53 percent), onions (94.43 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (72.96 percent), mustard oil (71.08 percent), chicken (69.04 percent), vegetable Ghee 1 kg (68.56 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (67.05 percent), electricity for Q1 (63.03 percent), washing soap (61.9 percent), pulse gram (58.93 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse mash (51.51 percent) and garlic (36.59 percent). Meanwhile a decrease observed in the prices of chilies powder (43.42 percent), sugar (16.55 percent) and gur (1.96 percent).