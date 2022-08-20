Imran announces to file cases against Nawaz, Fazl, Rana and IG Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party is going to file cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, IG Islamabad and female judge.

Addressing the rally held in favor of Dr. Shahbaz Gill at F-9 Park, the former prime minister lauded his workers, saying that people have come out in large numbers on 24 hours’ notice. Regarding the matter of Dr. Shahbaz Gill, the PTI Chairman said that his party will go to the Supreme Court

Comparing the current situation of the country with the era of Genghis Khan, the former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Khawaja Asif made stronger statements as compared to Shahbaz Gill.

Imran claimed that Shahbaz Gill was captured and tortured to send a message and scare people that if he can be mentally broken then anyone can.

Imran claimed that a private channel was shut down to throttle freedom of speech, adding that by shutting down the private channel, fear has been spread among other channels.

“If we bow our heads to the idol of fear, we will be left with the sole option of slavery,” the PTI chairman said. Imran further said that in his 26-year political career, he is seeing such an enlightened nation for the first time. The former prime minister said that the sleeping nation has woken up for the first time.