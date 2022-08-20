Imran Ismail slams govt over rising inflation

Former Governor Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has slammed the ruling coalition over record rate of inflation in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former governor slammed the federal government’s economic policies, saying that the rising inflation has adversely affected people’s purchasing power.

Imran Ismail claimed that the ‘imported’ government has destroyed the political and economic system of the country.

رجیم چینج کے نتیجے میں آنے والی امپورٹڈ حکومت نے ملک کاسیاسی معاشی نظام مفلوج کردیا ہے معاشی پالیسی میں اصلاحات کی بجاء تجربے کیے جارہے ہیں نتیجے میں عوام کی قوت خریدصفرہوچکی ہے شہبازحکومت انتقامی کاروائیوں اورکیسز ختم کرنے میں مصروف ہے ملک کے مسائل کا حل صرف فوری انتخابات میں ہے pic.twitter.com/3JlBRdqMX9 — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) August 20, 2022

“Experiments are being carried out instead of reforms in the economic policy. As a result of which the purchasing power of the people has been adversely affected,” the PTI leader added.

He further said that currently Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government was busy in retaliatory actions while the country solution to the country’s problems is immediate and transparent elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly review of the sensitive price index (SPI) highlighted a record increase in inflation upto 42.31 percent on a year-on-year basis in August, the data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the PBS, the SPI for the current week ended on 18th August recorded an increase of 3.35 percent with hike in prices of 25 items.

The report said that the increase was observed in the prices of food items including tomatoes 20.28 percent, chicken 7.57 percent, onions 2.30 percent, powdered milk 2.03 percent, eggs 1.63 percent, pulse moong 1.42 percent and potatoes 1.07 percent.