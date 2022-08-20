Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Nayyar Bukhari urges Imran Khan not to panic.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was inviting the estab­lishment to interfere in politics.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the “invitation to the establishment to interfere in politics is a conspir­acy” against the democratic system and a violation of the constitution.

Bukhari urged Imran Khan not to panic. “The coalition government will not influence the courts and institutions,” he added. He said all mega-corruption secondary cases will be accounted for and full jus­tice will be done under the consti­tution and law.

“There will be no decisions on retaliatory actions by keeping the NAB chairman or government offi­cials in locked rooms. The govern­ment is well aware of his responsi­bilities and duties,” he maintained.

Bukhari raised the question that if Imran Khan had not done any­thing wrong, then “why is he shying away from cleanup like a pickpock­et and if he did not rob the national treasury of billions of rupees, then why is he turning his back on the FIA (Federal Investigation Agen­cy).” Meanwhile, Central Informa­tion Secretary of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan had the art of telling lies.

“Adiala Jail is in Punjab and Imran Khan’s government is in Punjab. How was Shehbaz Gill tortured there,” he questioned. Kundi said that no patri­otic politician accepts funding from enemy countries and no democratic party campaigns against the institu­tions of the country. “Imran Khan wants all institutions to play the role of his tiger and bring him back to power like in 2018,” he contended. The PPP leader said if Imran Khan had not committed any crime, “then he should face the law, drama and false accusations will not fulfill goals of Imran Khan.”