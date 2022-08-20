Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP
Nayyar Bukhari urges Imran Khan not to panic.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was inviting the establishment to interfere in politics.
PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the “invitation to the establishment to interfere in politics is a conspiracy” against the democratic system and a violation of the constitution.
Bukhari urged Imran Khan not to panic. “The coalition government will not influence the courts and institutions,” he added. He said all mega-corruption secondary cases will be accounted for and full justice will be done under the constitution and law.
“There will be no decisions on retaliatory actions by keeping the NAB chairman or government officials in locked rooms. The government is well aware of his responsibilities and duties,” he maintained.
Bukhari raised the question that if Imran Khan had not done anything wrong, then “why is he shying away from cleanup like a pickpocket and if he did not rob the national treasury of billions of rupees, then why is he turning his back on the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency).” Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan had the art of telling lies.
“Adiala Jail is in Punjab and Imran Khan’s government is in Punjab. How was Shehbaz Gill tortured there,” he questioned. Kundi said that no patriotic politician accepts funding from enemy countries and no democratic party campaigns against the institutions of the country. “Imran Khan wants all institutions to play the role of his tiger and bring him back to power like in 2018,” he contended. The PPP leader said if Imran Khan had not committed any crime, “then he should face the law, drama and false accusations will not fulfill goals of Imran Khan.”