Imran Khan summons meeting of PTI members on Aug 22

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting of party members and leaders on August 22.

According to details, the former prime minister has summoned an important meeting of PTI members at his residence Bani Gala, Islamabad on August 22.

The participants of the meeting will be briefed on future political strategy, they added.

Imran Khan will take the parliamentary party into confidence on various issues and also issue guidelines on future political strategy, sources added.

A day earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan directed to provide maximum legal and moral assistance to Shahbaz Gill besides expressing serious concerns over subjecting the politician to severe torture in police custody.

Imran Khan chaired a consultative session for reviewing the current political situation and PTI’s strategy. He directed the party leaders to expedite the preparations for the PTI rally scheduled on August 21.

 

