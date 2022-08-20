Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minis­ter on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Za­man Kaira on Friday accused former prime minister Imran Khan for using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his political oppo­nents and for personal vested interest.

Addressing a press con­ference here flanked by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Mian Manzoor Ahmed, he said that during the democratic tenure of PTI they have arrested the indi­viduals prior to any accusa­tions against them.

Kaira said Imran Khan was changing his narrative on daily basis and did not abide by the rules and laws of the state. He said that the chair­man Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would visit the hospital with a huge delegation to in­quire the health of his party leader Shahbaz Gill, adding that Imran continued blaming the national institutions with­out any authentic proof.

Imran Khan had blamed the national institutions and other countries for toppling his government through ‘regime change’ but it had changed through a democrat­ic process without involve­ment of any external force.

Kaira claimed that Imran Khan had already lost his popularity among the masses and now every citizen knew his reality and blame game on others. The adviser al­leged that Abraj Group and Arif Naqvi were involved in money laundering and had looted the national institu­tions during Imran Khan’s so-called democratic tenure.

He said that Imran Khan could not run away from the case of Toushkhana, he should be held answerable to the court and people of the country.

“Sometimes Imran talks about the division of the country and hence not fol­lowing the law of the state.”

Replying to a question, he said that the Government of Pakistan would highlight the Kahsmir issue at all interna­tional forums.