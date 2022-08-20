Irrigation minister visits Hyderabad rain affected areas

HYDERABAD – Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Friday visited several rain-affected areas of the Hyderabad to review the overall situation after heavy rainfall of monsoon season. The minister also monitored the DE-watering process being carried out by the district administration and other lined departments. During his visit of rain hit areas of Hyderabad including City, Qasimabad and Latifabad, the minister inspected operations of main pumping stations located in Latifabad Unit Nos 2 and 3, Tulsi Das pumping station and others. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro and officers of the other relevant departments were also accompanied.

While speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Sindh government was taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of the people from recent spell of monsoon rains.

He directed the concerned officers to take steps for immediate draining out of the rainwater from all areas including low-lying areas of Hyderabad by utilizing all the available resources.

He also directed them that relief and rescue operations should be carried out in rain-hit areas properly. Jam Khan Shoro directed them that the availability of necessary equipment’s and machinery along with staff should also be ensured in order to cope with any emergency like situation. He said that people should not leave their homes unnecessarily keeping in view the forecast of heavy rainfalls adding that the district administration and the officers of the relevant departments to remain alert during the monsoon rains.