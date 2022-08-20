Islamabad police start inquiry into Shahbaz Gill’s torture allegations

The Islamabad police on Saturday started an inquiry into allegations of torture on PTI leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill during his detention.

According to sources, a special meeting was held in the federal capital under the chair of DG Headquarters, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by top police officials and also by the investigation officers of the case.

Sources said that it was decided to completely supervise the food being given to Gill.

Police have started recording statements on Gill’s torture allegations. They also have recorded doctors’ statements.

Sources said that the Islamabad IG police himself was supervising the inquiry.

The meeting participants were also briefed about the court order.

The Islamabad High Court has directed the IG police to submit a report on the allegations of torture on Gill.

On Friday, a sessions court refused to grant extension in the physical remand of Gill as requested by the police. The PTI leader came to the court on a wheelchair. The judge directed the authorities to shift Gill to PIMS Hospital and again conduct his medical examination.

Imran Khan who went to the hospital later in the evening to inquire after his aide’s health, the authorities did not let him see Gill.

Concerned over the treatment being meted out to Gill, Imran announced countrywide rallies to express solidarity with his chief of staff who is facing sedition charges.

The PTI chief in his tweets on Friday alleged that “all the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info.”

Imran further wrote: “Tomorrow I will be leading a rally after Maghrib, from China chowk to F9 Park, in support of Dr. Gill & in protest against the torture inflicted on him.”

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Dr Atif Mian says petrol currently 20% cheaper than India

National

Students across Peshawar to undergo dope test

Karachi

Karachi: Five bodies recover from Malir River, two untraced

Lahore

PTI ex-minister Hafiz Mumtaz, wife on NAB radar

Islamabad

Torture on Shahbaz Gill: PTI leaders to reach Police HQs today

Islamabad

Met office predicts another spell of rain in coming days

Islamabad

Verification reveals 4m voters dead, Senate panel told

Lahore

Pakistan reports 449 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Karachi

Two suspects arrested for torturing youngster in Karachi

Karachi

PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas on his 51st martyrdom anniversary

1 of 10,454

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More