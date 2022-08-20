Jameel Ahmed made SBP governor

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the period of five years, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance here yesterday. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has congratulated Jameel Ahmad on his appointment. The position of governor SBP had fallen vacant on May 4 last after Dr Reza Baqir completed his tenure. The coalition government had refused to give extension to Dr Reza. Jameel Ahmad was re-appointed as deputy governor of the SBP by the federal government on October 25, 2018, for a period of three years. He also served as deputy governor (Banking & FMRM) from April 11, 2017, to October 15, 2018. Jameel Ahmad’s illustrious career as an accomplished central banker spans over 30 years at various senior positions at the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). His association with the SBP dates back to 1991 in various capacities including Deputy Governor and Executive Director. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, he was serving as Executive Director, Banking Supervision and Financial Stability Group. He has also served as Group Head Operations, Banking Policy & Regulations, Development Finance and Financial Resource Management. He joined SAMA in July 2009 as an Advisor, a position he held until April, 2015.