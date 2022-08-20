Imran Ali Kundi

Jameel Ahmed made SBP governor

ISLAMABAD    –  President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the period of five years, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance here yesterday. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has congratulated Jameel Ahmad on his appointment. The position of governor SBP had fallen vacant on May 4 last after Dr Reza Baqir completed his tenure. The coalition government had refused to give extension to Dr Reza. Jameel Ahmad was re-appointed as deputy governor of the SBP by the federal government on October 25, 2018, for a period of three years. He also served as deputy governor (Banking & FMRM) from April 11, 2017, to October 15, 2018. Jameel Ahmad’s illustrious career as an accomplished central banker spans over 30 years at various senior positions at the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). His association with the SBP dates back to 1991 in various capacities including Deputy Governor and Executive Director. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, he was serving as Executive Director, Banking Supervision and Financial Stability Group. He has also served as Group Head Operations, Banking Policy & Regulations, Development Finance and Financial Resource Management. He joined SAMA in July 2009 as an Advisor, a position he held until April, 2015.

More Stories
Business

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola

Business

Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

Business

Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

Karachi

Game competitions will start soon in Karachi: Administrator

Business

Jan 2021 blackout: Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on CPGCL

Karachi

Changes underway for a unified, integrated policing system in country: Amin-ul-Haque

Business

Tobacco exports surge 415pc in July

Business

National Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs33.9b

Business

Nestlé, PWWF join hands for nutrition awareness under N4HK programme

1 of 11,340

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More