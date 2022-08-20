News Desk

Karachi: Five bodies recover from Malir River, two untraced

Rescue workers searching for two bodies still untraced, three days after a vehicle with six family members and a driver, was drowned in Karachi’s Malir River.

According to rescue officials five bodies including children have been recovered from the river water.

Rescue workers searching for two remaining persons still not traced, officials said.

A rescue operation was launched to search for the six members of the family who were swept away along with the driver, in the flood on National Highway Link Road in Karachi on Wednesday.

The number of dead bodies recovered from Malir river has increased to five while the search for remaining two persons was still going on.

The incident occurred at Damloti, where the flash flood in Malir river swept away, the ill-fated car with seven onboard. The rescue teams found the vehicle hours after the incident.

A man with his wife along with their four children and driver were traveling in the ill-fated car.

Pakistan, unprepared for the consequences of climate change, being battered by above normal monsoon rains, that have generated flash floods and urban flooding in cities, which have wreaked havoc in the country particularly devastating the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and southern region of Punjab.

