Kazakh envoy meets PAL chairman

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin met with Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the fields of literature and culture between the two countries.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk informed the honourable Ambassador of Kazakhstan about the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan and the publication of related books and other literary translations and important projects under the PAL.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin appreciated the performance of the PAL under the leadership of Dr. Yousuf Khushk and expressed hope that there would be further improvement in the field of literature between the two countries. He emphasized the need for literary translations in both countries. Ambassador of Kazakhstan visited various sections of PAL. He visited the ‘Academy Studio’ and the ‘Hall of Fame’ and took a deep interest in them.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk informed the Ambassador about the photos and brief introductions of famous writers and poets of Pakistani languages and national language in the Hall of Fame.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Yousuf Khushk presented a set of publications of the PAL to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin.