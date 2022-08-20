LDA demolishes various structures in city

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various illegal structures of three private housing societies. According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage system, green belts and other structures of Shamim Garden. The LDA also sealed society offices of the Banker Aevenue Baidian Road, and Hair Garden. During the operation, police officials and the authority enforcement squad were also present. Meanwhle, LDA Director General (DG) Amir Ahmed Khan said that the authority would continue the operation against illegal societies.

DC reviews performance of price

control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali directed price control magistrates of the provincial capital to gear up vigilance and activities to curb artificial inflation created by hoarders.

He was chairing a meeting here on Friday to review performance of price control magistrates.

The deputy commissioner directed price control magistrates to regularly monitor prices of tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes in vegetable markets besides taking action against hoarders.

The meeting was briefed that Rs1.6 million fine had been imposed during the last 18 days in the city while a total of 4,014 inspections were conducted.

Meanwhile, an anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was underway in the provincial capital and the DC visited Union Council-108 Samnabad where he inspected the arrangements.

He also inspected under construction commercial buildings and workshops of the area.