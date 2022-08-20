LHC stops PPSC from conducting interviews for agri officers’ slots

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from conducting interviews for slots of agriculture officers. The court ordered the PPSC secretary to issue a new schedule for the interview and conduct interviews of all candidates who cleared written examinations. Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by candidates, Muhammad Tahir and others.

During the proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that ten candidates passed written examination for slots of agriculture officers but the PPSC refused to conduct interviews of six candidates after not considering their past experience of private companies. He submitted that the petitioners were excluded from interview to extend benefit to favourite candidates. He pleaded with the court to stop implementation on the interview schedule and order the commission for conducting interviews of all the candidates who passed written examinations.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered the commission for conducting interviews of all candidates.