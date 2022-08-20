MATEEN HAIDER

Lt. Gen (retd) Hamood made secretary defence production

ISLAMABAD     –     Lt. Gen (retd) Hamood uz Zaman Khan has been appointed as federal secretary Ministry of Defence Production. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment on contract for a period of two years. Lt Gen (R) Hamood would replace Lt Gen (R) Humayun Aziz, who had completed his contract as secretary of the ministry. Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz Zaman also served as national coordinator for National Command and Control Centre for dealing with Covid-19 for three years, during which he effectively planned and coordinated strategies to cope with the pandemic.

