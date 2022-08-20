Man kills wife, father-in-law

FAISALABAD – A man allegedly murdered his wife and father-in-law over domestic issues in Madina town police limits here on Friday.

Police said that accused Usman Masih entered his in-laws’ home at chak 204-RB and opened indiscriminate fire.

Resultantly, Fiza, 23, wife of accused Usman and her father Shamoon Masih, 60, sustained serious bullet injuries. A team of Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and shifted the victims to Allied hospital but they succumbed to their injuries. Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene and started an investigation.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE

A youth took his own his life by handing himself over domestic issues near here on Friday. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted Saleem of Jhang Road to the DHQ hospital where he died. The body was handed over to the family.

BOY KILLED, OTHER INJURED ON ROAD

A boy was killed and another suffered injuries in an accident near here on Friday. The Rescue 1122 said Afnan and Dawood of Samanabad were travelling on motorcycles which their bikes skidded off near Jhall Overhead Bridge. As a result, Afnan died on the spot while Dawood suffered serious injuries. The body was handed over to the family while the injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital.