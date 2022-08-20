Manchester United, Real Madrid agree on moving Casemiro to English club

Manchester United are set to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as the parties agreed Friday to the Brazilian player’s move to the English Premier League club.

“c is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro,” the team said in a statement.

“The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” according to the Red Devils, adding that they “look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford.”

Real Madrid thanked Casemiro, 30, for his service to the Spanish team.

“Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we wish him and all his family the best of luck in this new chapter of his life,” said the Whites.

The Madrid club added that there will be a farewell ceremony Monday for Casemiro that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez will attend.

Casemiro was a main pillar at Real Madrid as he won 18 titles with the Whites including five UEFA Champions League trophies and three Spanish La Liga championships.

He joined Real Madrid in 2013 and had a one-season loan spell at Portugal’s Porto.

Casemiro scored 31 goals and had 29 assists in 336 appearances for Real Madrid.

The experienced defensive midfielder also helped the Brazilian national team win the 2019 Copa America title.

He has amassed 63 international caps for Brazil.