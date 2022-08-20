Marriyum rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases video

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday rejected allegations of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill as the minister also shared the video of Gill from his hospital room.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Marriyum went on to say that a fake video was used on social media for propaganda. She said PTI is trying to divert the attention of people from the actual case against Shahbaz Gill by using fake news and social media.

The Minister said Imran Khan and other PTI leadership have condemned Shahbaz Gill s statement but on the other side they are trying to change the story. She said PTI and Imran Khan cannot distort the facts of the case.

She said FIR against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was lodged as per law.

Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the media to verify news before airing it and avoid spreading misinformation.