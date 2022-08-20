Staff Reporter

Motorcycle thief, fake cop arrested

KARACHI    –       District East police on Friday arrested a motorcycle lifter and an accused impersonating as policemen in separate operations. According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, New Town police station team during snap checking arrested a fake policeman identified as Rizwan Hussain and another accused Atiqullah involved in motorcycle lifting.  Police recovered a police cap and 2 motorcycles from the possession of arrested.  Cases have been registered and further investigation was underway in this regard.

