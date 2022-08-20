MQM-P refuses to accept LB polls’ results if concerns not addressed

KARACHI – Making it clear that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was opposed to delay in holding the local bodies’ (LB) elections in Sindh, MQM-P head Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, however, said on Friday that the party would not accept the results of these polls to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on August 28, 2022 if the party’s concerns over the delimitations of constituencies were not addressed before the due date.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and not the Sindh government, was authorized to demarcate the constituencies. “Unfortunately, delimitations in Sindh’s urban centers were done in such a way that an ethnic group which was in majority in a constituency was turned into a minority,” he said, and added, “Similarly, not exact figures of Karachi’s population were given in the last census.”