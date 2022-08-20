Naila Kiani’s success of summiting K2 celebrated

LAHORE -The success of Naila Kiani, the Dubai-based banker by profession and mother of two, who became the first Pakistani female climber to summit three 8000+ peaks in her first attempt, was celebrated by BARD Foundation here at the Lahore Press Club, where her 2-mnth long mountaineering feat was highlighted. Her original expedition commenced in June 2022 from Skardu, where she was accompanied by Sirbaz Khan and Suhail Sakhi, as she summated K2 and Gasherbrum I. Speaking at the conference, Naila said: “It’s very important to have a strong support system during times like this and I’m proud that my nation, my fellow climbing community and the BARD Foundation, did not fail me. The foundation’s unconditional faith in my endeavours is a proof of its vision to enable Pakistani sports ecosystem. Even though this was one of the most difficult challenges I’ve undertaken, I pledge to continue to take on more mountaineering adventures and encourage aspiring climbers to experience this amazing quest for themselves.”