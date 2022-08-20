Staff Reporter

Naila Kiani’s success of summiting K2 celebrated

LAHORE -The success of Naila Kiani, the Dubai-based banker by profession and mother of two, who became the first Pakistani female climber to summit three 8000+ peaks in her first attempt, was celebrated by BARD Foundation here at the Lahore Press Club, where her 2-mnth long mountaineering feat was highlighted. Her original expedition commenced in June 2022 from Skardu, where she was accompanied by Sirbaz Khan and Suhail Sakhi, as she summated K2 and Gasherbrum I. Speaking at the conference, Naila said: “It’s very important to have a strong support system during times like this and I’m proud that my nation, my fellow climbing community and the BARD Foundation, did not fail me. The foundation’s unconditional faith in my endeavours is a proof of its vision to enable Pakistani sports ecosystem. Even though this was one of the most difficult challenges I’ve undertaken, I pledge to continue to take on more mountaineering adventures and encourage aspiring climbers to experience this amazing quest for themselves.”

More Stories
Business

PSX loses 210 points

Business

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola

Business

Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

Business

Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

Karachi

Game competitions will start soon in Karachi: Administrator

Business

Jan 2021 blackout: Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on CPGCL

Karachi

Changes underway for a unified, integrated policing system in country: Amin-ul-Haque

Business

Tobacco exports surge 415pc in July

Business

National Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs33.9b

1 of 3,757

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More