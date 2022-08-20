Nestlé, PWWF join hands for nutrition awareness under N4HK programme

LAHORE – Nestlé Pakistan and Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) have collaborated to launch the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme in 14 schools across Lahore, Sheikhupura, Warbourton, Multan, Kasur, Faisalabad, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rawalpindi, to promote healthy nutrition by 2024. The programme will be training more than 500 teachers reaching out to 15,000 students.

N4HK is Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative which supports, teachers and caregivers in their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Labour and HR Department/ Chairperson, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, Liaqat Ali Chatha said, “We are honored to continue the partnership with Nestlé Pakistan and extend the reach of its N4HK initiative to schools across Punjab. We are confident that the awareness imparted on nutrition to teachers will play a very important role in promoting healthy habits and a better nourished future generation.”

Talking about the initiative, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “The N4HK program is part of our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being, to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the program has reached about 285,000 children and 1,500 teachers, in Pakistan.”

Earlier from 2015 to 2016 and 2019 to 2020, under the multiyear partnership with PWWF, Nestlé implemented the program in six schools in Lahore, Multan, Sheikhupura and Warbourton, training 150 teachers on nutrition awareness through expert trainers. Nestlé Pakistan also developed 3 N4HK rooms in partner schools, that provided a way for teachers and educators to reinforce importance of a good nutrition concept for children in classrooms through fun and engaging activities.

Pakistan has been reported to have one of the highest levels of prevalence of child malnutrition compared to other developing countries. According to National Nutrition Survey 2018, Pakistan is in the midst of a nutrition crisis with stunted growth being a major indicator. A focus on quality of diet and nutrition awareness is extremely essential to prevent stunting, wasting and other forms of malnutrition.