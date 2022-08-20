New Peshawar Valley to provide 80,000 residential units

New city is five times bigger than Hayatabad with six major Mawazat of Peshawar, Nowshera districts

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that New Peshawar Valley will change the shape of the provincial capital. This new city will become an iconic model city in the whole country, which will also get global recognition in terms of its touristic and economic attractions, he added.

He was addressing the grand ceremony of launching work on New Peshawar Valley (NPV) and distribution of intimation letters to land owners at the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) headquarters in Hayatabad Peshawar.

On this occasion, provincial Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Local Government Secretary Syed Zaheerul Islam, Director General PDA Fayyaz Ali Shah and NPV brand ambassador Bakhtiar also distributed intimation letters to the land owners while apart from high civil and police officials, landowners of NPV participated in the function in a large number.

The project manager of NPV, an expert in architecture and planning, Dr Zeeshan Ahad, gave the details of this mega residential project and clarified that this city, which is five times bigger than Hayatabad, includes six major Mawazat of Peshawar and Nowshera districts. Covering a huge area of 101,000 acres of land will be enough for the population of 800,000 people.

He said that as per instructions of the chief minister, this modern township will have a total of 80,000 residential units ranging from three marlas to four kanals, keeping in view the needs of all classes, poor and rich, while an additional area of four thousand kanals is also being added for wide highways. Hence, he said, it is also connected to the GT Road and the motorway.

Similarly, all major national and government buildings and facilities including the Provincial Assembly, Governor and Civil Secretariats and Police Lines will also be moved to this new city, he concluded.

On this occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur, while addressing the ceremony, revealed that after Islamabad, this mega city project that was being developed under a comprehensive master plan for the first time in the history of the country is a big residential project in terms of environment and architecture. It will be an aesthetic masterpiece with a wide artificial lake, spacious parks and all kinds of playgrounds with education, health, sports and cultural provisions available, he added.

“This mega city project will greatly help in reviving the past historical glory of Peshawar as the city of flowers, gardens and gateway to Central Asia,” he asserted, adding that the beauty of Peshawar will be enhanced manifolds with the completion of the extravaganza.

The minister further clarified that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the present provincial government has completed several huge public welfare schemes. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government has the pride of cherishing record mega developmental and welfare projects in the last nine-year era of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides launching many new projects.

These include Billion Tree Tsunami, Sehat Insaf Card, Youth Investment Scheme, Bab-e-Peshawar, BRT, Swat Motorway, Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Peshawar Zoo, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba highways, he maintained.

He, however, assured that the NPV will be completed as soon as possible under the active supervision of PDA and an enthusiastic team of architects, while he will conduct site visits for the fastest progress on the project, apart from convening fortnightly and monthly review meetings, the minister concluded.