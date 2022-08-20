Staff Reporter

Notorious drug peddler held, narcotics recovered

MUZAFFARGARH     –    Police claimed to have arrested notorious drug peddler and recovered 45 kilogram of hashish on Friday. SHO Qureshi police station along with his team raided and arrested drug peddler namely Rahat Chandia and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.  DSP Sadar circle Rizwan Khan said that police, on the directives of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah, was conducting raids to control drugs. He said that the drug was being supplied to various areas. The DSP urged the citizens to play their role and cooperate with police to curb such elements. Meanwhile, the DPO has announced commendatory certificates and cash reward for the police team.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

ECC formally lifts ban on import of 33 classes/categories of goods

Business

PSX loses 210 points

Business

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola

Business

Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

Business

Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

Karachi

Game competitions will start soon in Karachi: Administrator

Business

Jan 2021 blackout: Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on CPGCL

Karachi

Changes underway for a unified, integrated policing system in country: Amin-ul-Haque

Business

Tobacco exports surge 415pc in July

1 of 9,868

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More