Over 20,000 passengers are using new routes of Metro Bus Service 

ISLAMABAD – The newly inaugurated metro bus services in Islamabad have become fully successful as over 20,000 passengers travel on daily basis on these routes.

These bus lines inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz last month which include Green Line and the Blue Line metro bus services. It is pertinent to mention that these metro routes were made operational by the Capital Development Authority in just two months on war footings.

Prime Minister had directed the Capital Development Authority to immediately start new metro bus lines to provide ease to the citizens of Islamabad on the day, when he inaugurated the much delayed Orange Line Metro Bus Service running between Peshawar Mor to the New International Airport.

It was informed at the time of inauguration that the 20 kilometre long blue line will cater about 20,000 commuters daily from Koral Interchange to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while the 15km long Green Line would facilitate about 13,000 passengers daily from Bhara Kahu to PIMS.

When contacted, Project Director Metro Bus Service Qazi Umer informed that a large number of people are using the Green and Blue lines Metro Bus services.

He informed that 10,000 to 12,000 passengers are riding on Blue line daily while 8,000 to 10,000 people are using Green Line Bus Service.

He said the number varies as it decreases on weekends but the route remained fully occupied during weekdays.

Meanwhile, he also informed that the number of passengers on Orange Line Metro Bus Service running between Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad International Airport has also crossed the figure of 25,000.

The green line and blue line bus service is an immediate relief given to the citizens as the buses will run on existing roads but in the meantime, the federal government has also earmarked funds for two proper metro bus services with dedicated lines on the same routes.

According to details, eight bus stations would be constructed on the route of Green Line Metro Bus Service while 13 bus stations would be built on the Blue Line Metro Bus Service. After the completion of these bus stations, the buses will stop at every station to take the passengers.

Now the entire city has been integrated with the metro bus system as both new lines have been connected with the existing Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service.

The federal government had also made a token allocation of Rs1.5 billion against the total cost of Rs20 billion for the start of two proper metro bus routes.

The Public Sector Development Program included two new metro bus projects each worth of Rs10 million but Rs500 million are allocated for Bhara Kahu to Faizabad Metro Bus and Rs1000 million for Rawat-Faizabad Metro Bus, which will be used in current financial year.