Our Staff Reporter

PA Speaker calls on Argentine ambassador

LAHORE -Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan on Friday met Argentine Ambassador Leopoldo F Sahores in his chamber. During the meeting Sibtain Khan said that Pakistan wanted to strengthen economic ties with Argentine by promoting mutual cooperation. Promotion of linkage between the parliaments of both sides and increase in economic cooperation could lead to further improve bilateral relations, he added. Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that there was a need to cooperate in agriculture sector. During the meeting, stress was laid on making a framework to promote links at people level. Argentine ambassador congratulated Muhammad Sibtain Khan on his election as speaker of the Punjab Assembly. He said: “Argentine attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan.” He said that exchange of parliamentary delegation would help in promoting harmony and bringing both nations close. Punjab Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and others were also present.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

Islamabad

Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Islamabad

The unrelenting health burden of smoking – A pleading call for Tobacco Harm Reduction

National

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

National

Heavy rain, less resources leave Balochistan in lurch

National

Balochistan CM approves release of Rs2.5b grant-in-aid for 10 universities

National

CM grieved over Karez deaths

National

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

National

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

Business

Country’s budget deficit skyrockets to Rs5.3 trillion in fiscal year 2021-22

1 of 1,877

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More