Pakistan outpace India in World Squash Team event

LAHORE -Pakistan team outpaced India by 3-0 in the World Men’s Squash Team Championship 2022 being played at Nancy, France. Pakistan team played well against India and won the match with its tremendous performance. Noor Zaman beat Krishna Mishra 14-12, 11-8, 11-4 in 32 minutes, whereas Muhammad Hamza Khan edged out Arnaav Sareen 11-6, 12-10, 1-11, 6-11 and 11-5. The match lasted for 47 minutes. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan outsmarted Hong Kong by 3-0. Ashab Irfan beat Tsz Shing 11-1, 11-6, 11-2, Noor Zaman outlasted Akifumi 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 and Muhammad Hamza Khan defeated Jat Tse 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.